Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation plan taking shape

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:10 AM, Tue - 18 October 22

Under the plan, a series of works will be undertaken in and around the Charminar.

Hyderabad: The Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation Plan that envisages the integration of social and economic revitalisation strategies to ensure the historical precinct is developed in a sustainable way is gradually taking shape.

As part of the unique initiative, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday held a meeting with the members of Think City, a social purpose organisation and Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC).

A comprehensive master plan that would be integrated with social and economic revitalisation strategies for sustainable development of Charminar was discussed and finalised during the meeting.

Economic integration of stakeholders and hawkers is one of the important components of the plan and Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority (QQSUDA) and National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) will be spearheading the project.

Under the project, the State government is not restricting itself to architectural restoration, instead, the Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation Plan will be a comprehensive master plan that will be integrated with a social and economic revitalisation plan.

After the Charminar Pedestrianization Project, which was launched in 1998 by GHMC took a backseat due to a lack of an integrated social and economic strategy, MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao decided to initiate Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation Plan.

It was only after Telangana was formed, the buffer zone around the monument was laid and presently, vehicles are not being allowed near the monument. Meanwhile, to deck up the place around Charminar, the GHMC officials have asked the shop owners whose establishments are located around the monument, to display name boards that have, a uniform design and colour.

The series of works in and around the monument after the formation of Telangana do not end here, as historic Mir Alam Mandi, once a thriving business hub of the city, will now be restored. In addition to this Nizam-era market, the other recent proposals include the restoration of Murgi Chowk, popularly known as Mahbub Chowk Market and conservation and development of Sardar Mahal into a cultural centre.