Hyderabad Half Marathon: Ramesh Chandra, Prajakta Godbole win big

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:46 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana‘s B Ramesh Chandra emerged winner in the men’s category of the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad Half Marathon on Sunday.

Ramesh cracked the 21.1 km with a timing of 1:13.10s to be crowned champion ahead of Satish Kumar (1:15.50s) and Piyush Masane (1:16.56s), who finished in second and third places to take the other two positions on the podium.

In women’s category, Maharashtra’s Prajakta Godbole clinched title clocking a timing of 1:23.45s while Preenu Yadav (1:24.46s) and Tejaswini Umbkane (1:25.11s) grabbed the second and third places behind her.

In the 10K run, Chetan Kumar and Sheelu Yadav topped in men and women’s divisions respectively.

Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar flagged off over 8,000 runners. Later, Tendulkar, along with Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton team, felicitated the winners of the Half Marathon.

Results: Half Marathon: Men: 1. B Ramesh Chandra (1:13.10s), 2. Satish Kumar (1:15.50s), 3. Piyush Masane (1:16.56s); Women: 1. Prajakta Godbole (1:23.45s), 2. Preenu Yadav (1:24:46s), 3. Tejaswini Umbkane (1:25:11s); 10K: Men: 1. Chetan Kumar (0.34:21s), 2. Bharat Singh (0.35:13s), 3. Nikhil Erigila (0.35:24s); Women: 1. Sheelu Yadav (0.41:34s), 2. Muskan (0.48:29s), 3. Yankey Dukpa (0.50:04s