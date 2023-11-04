If KCR is not in power, Congress will relocate companies to Bengaluru, says KTR

If BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao is not in power, Telangana’s interests will be compromised. And DK Shiva Kumar’s letter to Foxconn is one example, KT Rama Rao said

Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Launching a tirade against the Congress party for its dirty politics, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said if the Congress came to power in Telangana, leading multinational companies like Foxconn and others would be relocated Bengaluru.

This would be done after counseling the Telangana Congress leaders and with their consent. This was evident from the fact that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar had wrote to Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Young Liu appealing him to relocate its unit to Bengaluru, Rama Rao said.

Showing a copy of the letter to advocates at a Lawyers meeting at Jalavihar here on Saturday, Rama Rao said Shiva Kumar had on behalf of the Karnataka government, proposed to the Foxconn Company to relocate the Apple Airpod manufacturing unit from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Shiva Kumar also claimed that several international companies had expressed interest in relocating their units from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

“If BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao is not in power, Telangana’s interests will be compromised. And DK Shiva Kumar’s letter to Foxconn is one example. I am not trying to horrify you (people) but am explaining the fact,” Rama Rao said, adding that this should serve as an eye-opener for many, who think what difference would it make if the BRS was not elected to power.

If Telangana’s interests were pledged with Delhi and there was none to fight and oppose such moves, it would augur bad for the State, he said.

Stating that Bengaluru had become a new adda (venue) for Congress, the BRS working president further said Congress tickets were being finalized at Bengaluru and not just in New Delhi as the funds were also being pumped in from the neighbouring State for the Telangana elections.

Expressing shock over Shiva Kumar’s letter, Rama Rao said Telangana had relentlessly pursued with Foxconn Group to set up their manufacturing units and invest in the State for about four years. Repeated appeals were made to the company management at different platforms, including United States and Taiwan in this regard, he said.

After Foxconn chairman Young Liu met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in May and declared that a manufacturing unit would be set up to provide employment to one lakh persons, an MoU was signed and 200 acres was allotted to the company at Kongara Kalan, Ranga Reddy. Construction was progressing at brisk pace and two floors were already completed. Mostly by April or May next, the plant would be ready for inauguration, he said.

Previous governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had different priorities. While, one government focused on the IT sector, another looked at only the agri sector. Under BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, Telangana had now emerged as leading paddy producer in the country. The IT sector was witnessing rapid growth. As many as 24,000 new industries had come up in the State and at the same time greenery was being increased, he said.