Telangana gives top priority to women: Ramagundam MLA

About 200 women joined BRS in the presence of MLA in Thilaknagar, Godavarikhani town on Saturday. Inviting the women into the party fold, Chander informed that adequate priority was given to women in the BRS manifesto.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander inviting women into BRS in Godavarikhani on Saturday.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam MLA and BRS candidate, Korukanti Chander said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving top priority for the welfare of the women.

In order to fulfill his promise of providing better medical facilities to the local people, he strove hard to sanction medical college to coal belt town.

Though the college was sanctioned to district headquarters, he took initiative to establish the college in Godavarikhani town with Rs 500 crore by convincing the Chief Minister.

Advising the women to take care of their health, he wanted the ladies to undergo various tests for every six months and utilize medical college. In order to protect the health of women, the state government brought a scheme in the name of Arogya Mahila.

Unable to digest the development, the congress party was running a vicious campaign. The people, who would not stay here and did nothing for the town, were trying to misguide the people by making false promises, he informed and wanted the people to teach a befitting lesson to such people.

