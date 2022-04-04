Hyderabad: Hall tickets for police pre-recruitment training now available

Published Date - 05:05 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: Candidates who have applied for pre-recruitment training offered by Hyderabad Police can download their hall tickets from https://form.jotform/220862105801042

City police Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) M Ramesh Reddy said, “after clicking the link, candidates have to key in their mobile phone through which he/she has registered and then, the hall ticket can be downloaded. Candidate should appear for the screening test at the designated centre.”

Around 21,000 candidates from the city have registered for the pre-recruitment training program being offered by the Hyderabad police to train the police job aspirants.

Experts are being roped to assist the job aspirants and both physical endurance test and written test coaching will be given at various centers in the city.

