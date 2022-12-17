Hyderabad: Harish Rao inaugurates new advanced medical equipment at NIMS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:26 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T .Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated new advanced medical equipment, intra-operative ultrasound, intra-operative neuromonitoring and ultrasonic aspirate, at the trauma block of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

These equipment have been acquired with a budget of Rs 2 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Telangana was in the top in providing dialysis services. Before the formation of the state, there were only three dialysis centres and the same has gone up to 102, he said adding that the state government was spending around Rs 100 crore every year on providing dialysis for the poor patients suffering with chronic kidney diseases.

Harish Rao complimented the NIMS doctors for their services and praised the functioning of the nephrology wing and pointed out that highest kidney transplants were happening in the NIMS.