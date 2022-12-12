| 12 Central Warehouses For Medicine To Come Up Across Telangana Harish Rao

12 central warehouses for medicine to come up across Telangana: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao laid the foundation for a 50-bedded Ayurveda Hospital on the premises of Government Hospital Siddipet on Monday.

The Hospital will be built with an outlay of Rs 15 crore. The Minister also laid a foundation for a central warehouse for medicine in Siddipet.

Addressing the gathering later, he said the government was building 12 central warehouses for medicines in different parts of Telangana to ensure that medicines reached hospitals early. Each of the warehouse would cost Rs 3.86 crore.

The Siddipet Hospital used to get medicines from Hyderabad, but there would be no such need in the future since Siddipet would have a warehouse soon. Rao said the number of medicines the government was giving free of cost had increased from 720 to 843. He said the hospitals would maintain medicines sufficient for three months.