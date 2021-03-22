Hyderabad has emerged as aerospace hub: KTR

Aviation sector was affected because of Covid restrictions on the movement of international flights was still on, but the condition is favourable for the aerospace sector here, said Industries Minister

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as an aerospace hub with several global aerospace companies and original equipment manufacturers including Lockheed Martin Corporation, GE Aviation and Safran establishing their plants in the city in the last five years, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Monday.

These companies were into manufacturing of composite aero-structures, fuselage and engine spare parts that are mainly used for civilian aircraft, helicopters and unmanned vehicles, he said in the State Legislative Council while replying to a question on the development of the aviation sector.

The MSMEs here are supplying systems and sub-systems to these companies. For the aerospace defence sector, the State government was attracting investments in a strategic manner. The aviation sector was affected because of Covid-19 and restrictions on the movement of international flights was still on. However, the condition is favourable for the aerospace sector here, he said.

Rama Rao said the sector would create direct or indirect high-value employment to as many as 3,000 to 5,000 people in the next three years. These employment opportunities will be created in manufacturing, material and engineering wings in the aviation sector in Hyderabad.

The State government is promoting aerospace at seven SEZ parks in Hyderabad. At Adibatla, there is a dedicated aerospace SEZ where TATA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, GE Aviation and Boeing established their base.

At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), around 5,500 acres were allocated for the development of aerospace. Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and some more companies came up.

Rama Rao said the State government was attracting more companies in another SEZ at Nadergul. Adani Aerospace Park was established on 20 acres in the city suburbs where UAVs are manufactured.

In Hardware Park I and II, where companies that are into the aerospace and defence sectors established their plants. “Since there is a link to electronics and defence, we are attracting defence and electronics companies in e-City,” the Minister said.

Land is allotted to 40 companies in a composite park on 100 acres near Ibrahimpatnam. A dedicated aerospace park is coming up at Eliminedu in Ibrahimpatnam constituency soon and the process of land acquisition is on. This is in addition to the seven parks, he said.

Rama Rao said discussions with Airbus were on to convince it to establish their presence in the city. “We will definitely try to convince Airbus and discussions are on with respect to a joint venture project,” he said.

Centre ignored State’s plea

Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said the Central government ignored the State government’s plea to set up Defense Industrial Corridor project between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Instead, the project was allotted to Bundelkhand where there is no presence of defence establishments. “I personally met the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and explained the geographical advantages if the project is established in Hyderabad which is safe in terms of earthquakes,” he said.

Several defence companies including BDL, DRDO, RCI are in the city, which is away from China and Pakistan. After these companies were established here, over 1,000 small and medium enterprises also came up in the city, he said

If the project is set up in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the backward Mahabubnagar, Ananthapur and Kurnool districts would also be developed. Moreover, the distance between Hyderabad and Bengaluru is only 600 km.

“Instead of country’s interest, political considerations sometimes play a crucial role. Despite making several efforts, the project was allotted to Bundelkhand,” he said.

However, the State government will continue the efforts in this regard as the Centre is allowing FDI. Telangana is not only an ideal place for aerospace and defence sectors but also for private investments, the Minister added.

