Hyderabad: Hi-Life Exhibition on December 1 & 2

An enchanting fashion show initiates the season of the most famous lifestyle & fashion exhibition ‘Hi-Life’. The Hi Life Exhibition showcases fashion, designer wear, haute couture, personal style, home décor, luxury products, stationary to gifting ideas and from tasteful artefacts and décor to new age art, to name a few.

Aby Dominic Chief Organiser HiLife Exhibitions, said “Hi Life Exhibition is one of the most loved fashion & designer exhibition in India, the exhibition features very exclusive brands & designers.”

The exhibition will showcase wedding & designer specials like designer wear, fashion wear, jewellery, bridal wear, home décor, Diwali special festive décor, designer footwear & more.

HiLife Exhibition is also taking all precautions post covid-19 lockdowns – like temperature check for each & every visitor, sanitisation of stalls, accessories & apparels are also being sanitised regularly with sanitisers placed at every stall.

