GHMC summer camp attracts youngsters

The camps are being held in 44 different sporting disciplines for children between 6 years and 16 years of age

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 09:00 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

GHMC has been organising various sports camps such as shuttle badminton, roller skating, cricket, tennis and other games for children at various places in Hyderabad. These camps are a big hit among the youngsters.

Hyderabad: Fourteen-year-old Shobha was eagerly waiting for this year’s summer vacation as it would provide her an opportunity to work with an experienced coach who can guide her to iron out kinks in her technique and at the same time build explosive power, a crucial aspect for any sprinter.

The young girl from Serilingampally felt that she had hit a plateau in the 100 meters sprint and was looking forward to working with a qualified coach in the coaching camp. Just like Shobha, there are hundreds of youngsters in Hyderabad who are making good use of the ongoing GHMC summer coaching camps by training hard under the watchful eyes of trainers.

Due to the systematic approach and access to 77 part-time and 712 honorarium coaches, the summer coaching camps in Hyderabad have proved to be a hit among children. The camps are being held in 44 different sporting disciplines for children between 6 years and 16 years of age. In Serilingampally and Kukatpally zone, 118 students are being trained in the javelin throw, high jump, and long jump by National-level coaches. Similarly, 600 students in the Khairatabad zone and 200 students in the Secunderabad zone are being trained in volleyball.

Simultaneously, 200 students are being trained in cricket in the Charminar zone, and in the LB Nagar zone, 1,000 students are being taught karate. Hockey, judo, cricket, basketball, archery, badminton, and boxing are some of the other sports that are being featured in the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp 2023 which will end on May 31.

“With nominal fee being charged, significant number of children from economically weaker sections are participating in the coaching camps,” a GHMC official said.

A nominal fee of Rs 50 is charged for shuttle badminton, roller skating, cricket, and tennis while a fee of Rs 10 is charged for other games. The GHMC will also organize competitions during the summer camps and awareness sessions on various sporting topics, quiz competitions on sports, and tournaments of selected games will also be held.

From May 8 to May 13, sports quiz competitions will be held and tournaments will be held from May 15 to May 19. Similarly, closing ceremonies are scheduled from May 26 to May 31.

Interested students can register by visiting www.ghmc.gov.in/sports.