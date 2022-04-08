Hyderabad: HMWSSB books four persons for illegal water connection

Published Date - 10:57 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: The vigilance officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Friday booked a case against four persons for illegally obtaining connections from the water board pipelines in Kalavati Nagar located in Shapur Nagar, Chinthal.

A case has been booked against them in Jeedimetla police station under sections 269 and 430 IPC.

The HMWS&SB in a press release said that if anyone comes across an illegal water connection or finds a domestic water connection being used for commercial purposes, the same can be informed to the board officials by dialling 9989998100 or 9989992268.

