Hyderabad: Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Madhapur

While the anti-sabotage teams were conducting a check in the office, the employees were asked to move out of the building as a precautionary measure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while at a private company at Madhapur after unidentified persons made a call informing of a bomb planted on the premises. On being alerted, the anti-sabotage teams and bomb disposal squad rushed to the office and conducted a thorough search before declaring it a hoax.

While the anti-sabotage teams were conducting a check in the office, the employees were asked to move out of the building as a precautionary measure. Following a complaint made by the company, the police registered a case and are making efforts to track down the caller.

The police suspect a previous employee of the company might have made the phone call.