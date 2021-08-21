Hyderabad: Home guards bag top honours for dedicated services

Hyderabad: Three home guards of the Hyderabad Police were awarded the ‘Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak’ and 24 others with ‘Utkrisht Seva Padak’ for their services to the society here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the home guards were a major component comprising nearly 40 per cent strength of the Hyderabad Police. They assist in different wings including in law and order, traffic, crime among others.

During the pandemic, home guards played a vital role in implementation of lockdown including at Covid hospitals and containment zones as frontline warriors, besides smooth transportation of migrant workers to their home States.

“During the course, about 1,106 officers had contracted the virus and fortunately all survived and became Covid Warriors,” the Commissioner said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .