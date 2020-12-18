Hyderabad: Home Minister inaugurates CCTV project in Tolichowki

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali inaugurated 200 surveillance cameras under the Community CCTV project covering Golconda and Humayun Nagar at Tolichowki on Thursday.

The Minister said that 60 per cent of the total cameras in the country were installed in Hyderabad alone. “We have strengthened the police force by adding 27,000 new personnel in two phases to fill the vacancies in the Police Department,” he said. Compared to 2014, the crime rate was declining significantly each year, he pointed out. Hyderabad Police

Commissioner Anjani Kumar said CCTV cameras would play a major role in prevention of crime and identification of criminals.

