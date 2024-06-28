Shia community in Hyderabad gears up for Muharram

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 28 June 2024, 08:24 PM

Muharram repair and restoration works going on at Bibi ka Alawa in the old city ahead of Muharram month.

Hyderabad: The Shia community in the city is gearing up for the month of Muharram set to begin from the first week of July.

Muharram is the first month of the Hijri calendar and holds significance in the history of Islam. The battle of Karbala took place on 10 day of Muharram in 61 AH (9/10 October 680 CE) at Karbala, now located in Iraq. This battle took place between a small group of supporters consisting of the family and companions of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad (PBUH) against the military troops sent by Yazid ibn Muawiyah, the Umayyad Caliph. Hussain was martyred along with his relatives and companions in the battle.

The Shia community in the city comprising about 4 lakh people hold special majlis (prayer gatherings) at the Ashurkhana (a specific premises for mourning) during the Muharram month. The city has several ‘Aashurkhanas’ dating back to the period of Qutb Shahi era and situated mostly in Golconda and old city of Hyderabad and a few in Secunderabad, Rajendranagar, Moula Ali and Hayathnagar.

“Big gatherings are organized at the Ashurkhana in the old city during the month. The majlis (gatherings) are held in accordance to the timings convenient for participants,” said Hamed Hussain Jaffery, president, Shia Youth Conference. People from across the globe come and participate in the events organized during the Muharram month in the city.

However, the Shia community is unhappy with the arrangements and financial assistance provided by the government for the Muharram. “The financial grants to Aashurkhana for maintenance and renovation are handed over two to three days before the 10th of Muharram as a political gesture. Actually, it should be handed over before the start of the month so that some work can be taken up,” suggested Syed Ali Jaffery, advocate and a Shia community youth leader.

Mujtaba, another community member, said for the last two years, the Muharram month is coinciding with the rainy season and the civic authorities were not making proper arrangements.

“On several routes leading to important places such as Bibi ka Alawa, Alawa-e-Sartooq etc, the roads were not restored nor arrangements made for discharge of rain water. Devotees faced a lot of problems in reaching places of religious significance. The situation is the same this year too,” complained Mujtaba.