Drug licenses of 20 medical stores in Hyderabad suspended

The indiscriminate sale of several drugs with habit-forming tendencies , which are primarily classified under Schedule H1 and Schedule X of the Drugs Rules, was verified during the raids.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) on Wednesday suspended drug licenses of 20 medical shops in the city for illegal sale of habit-firming drugs.

Following inputs from Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, the TS DCA drug inspectors conducted a series of raids in medical shops for illegally selling habit-forming drugs like Codeine-containing cough syrups, Nitravet (Nitrazepam) tablets, Restyl (Alprazolam) tablets, Ultracet tablets (Tramadol), and Tydol tablets (Tapentadol).

The drug stores whose licenses have been suspended:

• Lakshmi Narsimha Medical and General Store, Vijaypuri Colony

• Om Rakesh Medical Hall, Kutbiguda, Sultan Bazar (60 days)

• Rama Medical Hall, Moghalpura

• Saheb Medical Shop, Shahlibanda

• Sri Durga Medical and General Stores, Ghanzi Bazar

• Macca Medical, near vegetable market, Sri Ran MNagar, Borabanda

• Madina Medical, besides Hi tech Hotel, Borabanda

• Sana Pharmacy and General Stores, opposite Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills

• Global Pharma, Rahmath Cross Roads, Yousufguda,

• Vinay Medical and General Store, Ramnagar

• Sai Ratna Medical and General Stroe, near Paradise Hotel

• Secunderabad Drug House, Market, Secunderabad

• Sree Sharadha Medical Shop (godown), Gopalpuram, Secbad

• Farhat Medical and General Store, Char Kandil, Aghapura

• Star Medical and General Stores, Asifnagar

• Hafsa Medical and General Stroe, Gudimalkapur

• Rakesh Medical and General Stores, Humayunagar

• Amrutha Meducal Hall, Road no-1, Banjara Hills,

• Arvind Medical Hall, near Amrit Wines, Asif Nagar

• Meera Medical and General Stores, Jiyaguda

• Saad Medical and General Stores, first lancer, Humayun Nagar