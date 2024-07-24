Drug licenses of 20 medical stores in Hyderabad suspended

The indiscriminate sale of several drugs with habit-forming tendencies , which are primarily classified under Schedule H1 and Schedule X of the Drugs Rules, was verified during the raids.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) on Wednesday suspended drug licenses of 20 medical shops in the city for illegal sale of habit-firming drugs.
Following inputs from Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, the TS DCA drug inspectors conducted a series of raids in medical shops for illegally selling habit-forming drugs like Codeine-containing cough syrups, Nitravet (Nitrazepam) tablets, Restyl (Alprazolam) tablets, Ultracet tablets (Tramadol), and Tydol tablets (Tapentadol).
According to TSDCA, the indiscriminate sale of several drugs with habit-forming tendencies , which are primarily classified under Schedule H1 and Schedule X of the Drugs Rules, was verified during the raids.
The drug stores whose licenses have been suspended:
• Lakshmi Narsimha Medical and General Store, Vijaypuri Colony
• Om Rakesh Medical Hall, Kutbiguda, Sultan Bazar (60 days)
• Rama Medical Hall, Moghalpura
• Saheb Medical Shop, Shahlibanda
• Sri Durga Medical and General Stores, Ghanzi Bazar
• Macca Medical, near vegetable market, Sri Ran MNagar, Borabanda
• Madina Medical, besides Hi tech Hotel, Borabanda
• Sana Pharmacy and General Stores, opposite Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills
• Global Pharma, Rahmath Cross Roads, Yousufguda,
• Vinay Medical and General Store, Ramnagar
• Sai Ratna Medical and General Stroe, near Paradise Hotel
• Secunderabad Drug House, Market, Secunderabad
• Sree Sharadha Medical Shop (godown), Gopalpuram, Secbad
• Farhat Medical and General Store, Char Kandil, Aghapura
• Star Medical and General Stores, Asifnagar
• Hafsa Medical and General Stroe, Gudimalkapur
• Rakesh Medical and General Stores, Humayunagar
• Amrutha Meducal Hall, Road no-1, Banjara Hills,
• Arvind Medical Hall, near Amrit Wines, Asif Nagar
• Meera Medical and General Stores, Jiyaguda
• Saad Medical and General Stores, first lancer, Humayun Nagar