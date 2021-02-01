Hyderabad hotel fined Rs 25,000 for charging Rs 10 extra on water bottle

The forum issued orders on January 19 directing the management to pay back the Rs.10 with an interest of 12 per annum.

Hyderabad: The Meridian Restaurant at Punjagutta crossroads has been directed by the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad to pay back an excess amount of Rs.10 charged from a customer Mohammed Mohsin with an interest of 12 per cent per annum, apart from paying a fine of Rs.25,000.

According to Mohsin, a resident of Dilsukhnagar, on July 17, 2019, he had lunch at the restaurant and was charged Rs.10 additionally against the maximum retail price of Rs.20 for a drinking water bottle. “When I asked the management as to why additional Rs.10 was being charged, I was told it is a regular practice here,” recalled Mohsin, who then approached the Consumer Forum and lodged a case against the restaurant.

The forum issued orders on January 19 directing the management to pay back the Rs.10 with an interest of 12 per annum. This apart, a Rs.25,000 penalty was levied on the Meridian Restaurant management, Mohsin said.

“It is not the question of Rs.10 but it is about the right. As a consumer, one needs to question persons or managements charging excess than the MRP. I appeal to all to approach the Consumer Forum, in case of any such irregularity,” the 32-year-old Mohsin said.

 

