Hyderabad: Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta temporarily shut

On Tuesday, Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta temporarily closed its doors after a customer was reportedly fatally assaulted during a dispute with the staff over a 'raita' dish.

The restaurant has stopped accepting online orders, too.

In addition, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, took swift action by placing Punjagutta sub inspector Shiva Shanker and head constable Ramesh under suspension for dereliction of duty.

The victim, identified as Liyaqat, had come to Meridian in Punjagutta for what was supposed to be a pleasant dining experience. However, what unfolded was a tragic and horrifying sequence of events that has left the city in shock.

The incident has triggered outrage among the public, and many have called for stricter regulations and accountability within the hospitality industry.