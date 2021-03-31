Hyderabad-Hubli air services resume from RGIA

Accordingly, an Alliance Air aircraft took off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 6.35 am on Wednesday, thus taking the number of domestic destinations from Hyderabad to 57.

Published: 12:56 pm

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Wednesday resumed the direct air services of Alliance Air between Hyderabad and Hubli.

Accordingly, an Alliance Air aircraft took off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 6.35 am on Wednesday, thus taking the number of domestic destinations from Hyderabad to 57.

Alliance Air has deployed a 70-seater ATR 72 600 on the sector, with Flight No. 9I 879 to depart from Hyderabad at 6.25 am and reach Hubli at 8 am. In the return direction, Flight No. 9I 880 will depart from Hubli at 8.25 am and reach Hyderabad at 9.55 am. The flight service by Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, is scheduled to operate thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“These services which were launched under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), the regional connectivity scheme launched by the Government of India to enhance air connectivity to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, are very crucial in re-establishing connectivity with metros,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

