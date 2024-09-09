Hyderabad: ICFAI signs MoU with US law schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 07:58 PM

Hyderabad: ICFAI Law School, a constituent unit of The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad, signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two leading US Law Schools- William and Mary Law School and Widener University- Delaware Law School during the International Academic Leaders meet held on Septemebr 4, at ICFAI Campus, Hyderabad.

The MoU will explore mutually beneficial academic and research activities like Students exchange, Faculty Exchange and Joint Research Collaborations.

The MOUs on behalf the two US Universities were signed by Prof Eileen Greena , Assistant Dean of Widener University- Delaware Law School and Prof Catherine E Stahl, Director, LLM Programs, William & Mary Law School .

International Academic Leaders from the reputed Law Schools like Texas A&M School of Law, University of New Hampshire -Franklin Pierce School of Law, William & Mary Law School, Widener University- Delaware Law School, Tilburg Law School, SOAS London and Georgetown Law participated in the event.

Prof. L.S. Ganesh, Vice Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Dr. P. Ravisekhararaju, Director of the ICFAI Law School highlighted, Dr.K.Hariharan, Associate Professor, Prof. Y.Pratap Reddy, Dean, Prof. Akbar Khan, faculty members, students and guests were present.