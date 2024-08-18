Hyderabad: Illegal constructions, encroachments razed around Gandipet

Equipped with men and machinery, HYDRA teams demolish unauthorised constructions at Khanapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 11:38 AM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) initiated tough action against encroachments around Gandipet on Sunday.

Equipped with men and machinery, HYDRA teams demolished unauthorised constructions, which have come up in violation of rules and regulations, at Khanapur in the morning.

Some of the building owners tried to stop the demolition and their resistance led to heated arguments. However, the teams, which were accompanied by police force, went ahead with the task.