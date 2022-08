Hyderabad: Independence Day celebrated with fervour at DGP, ACB offices

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: Independence Day was celebrated with fervour at the offices of the Director-General of Police and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Monday.

Additional Director-General of Police (Personnel) B Shivadhar Reddy hoisted the national flag at the DGP office while ACB Director-General Anjani Kumar hoisted the national flag at the ACB office. He later presented medals for the staff for their meritorious service.