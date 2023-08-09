Hyderabad: Industrial and Logistics space leasing up by 43 pc YoY

CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., in its latest report ‘CBRE Industrial & Logistics Figures H1 2023’ released on Wednesday, said the city recorded 1.7 million sft supply addition in Jan- June ’23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Industrial & Logistics (I&L) space leasing in Hyderabad increased by 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and stood at 2.1 million sft in Jan-June’23 compared to 1.5 million sft in corresponding period last year.

CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., in its latest report ‘CBRE Industrial & Logistics Figures H1 2023’ released on Wednesday, said the city recorded 1.7 million sft supply addition in Jan- June ’23. During this period, among the industry segments in the Hyderabad, e-commerce firms drove leasing with a share of about 48 per cent, followed by three PL firms (23 per cent) and engineering & manufacturing (11 per cent).

The key lease transactions recorded in the city included a large e-commerce player leasing 1,000,000 sft in ESR logistics park, DHL leasing 276,000 sft in an independent warehouse and a large FMCG player leasing 99,000 sft in an independent warehouse, the CBRE South Asia report said.

On a pan-India basis, the report highlighted a 35 per cent Y-o-Y surge in total leasing in Industrial & Logistics (I&L) sector, which stood at 19.1 million sft across eight cities during Jan-Jun’ 23 period. The leasing activity is expected to sustain its momentum in the Jul-Dec’23 period, which is expected to be partly driven by festive season sales observed across the country.