Hyderabad: Infant dies after refrigerator falls on him

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A three-month old infant, who was injured reportedly after a refrigerator accidentally fell on him, died while under treatment in Uppal on Friday night.

On Thursday, the victim Mohd Riyazuddin was made to sleep on the floor by his mother Arshiya while she was having her lunch. Riyazuddin’s two-year-old elder brother Mohd Habeeb was trying to open the refrigerator’s door when the entire fridge toppled and fell on the sleeping baby.

He was shifted to the hospital, where he died under treatment on Friday. The Uppal police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .