Hyderabad: International Day of Forests celebrated at Nehru Zoo

Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park celebrated International Day of Forests with a tree plantation programme. On the occasion, zoo curator, VVL Subhadra Devi planted saplings in the park.

Founded by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and United Nations in 2012, International Day of Forests is aimed at raising public awareness about the values, significance and contributions of the forests to balance the life cycle. The government networks and private organisations work together on this day every year to enlighten people about the importance of forests and the role they play in our ecology as well as the economy.

This year, the theme of International Day of Forests is “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being”.

