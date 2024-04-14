Soon, explore entire zoo sans guide with new app!

From locating their favourite animal to knowing complete details, users can enjoy the navigation features of the app that are linked to Google Maps for seamless navigation in the park.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 14 April 2024, 10:05 PM

Hyderabad: Visitors to Nehru Zoological Park here will soon have a new way to explore the animal kingdom. To enhance the experience of its visitors, the city zoo has embraced the digital age to shortly launch a mobile app, which will be on the lines of the Disneyland application.

Inspired by Disneyland’s immersive application experience, the new app is aimed at captivating visitors with its technology, storytelling and interactive features.

It will offer a seamless way to explore the entire zoo without missing out on any animal sans a guide. Currently, the zoo houses more than 2,400 inmates.

Unique features The application introduces the visitors to the zoo, its history and unique features in three languages — Telugu, Hindi and English. Before stepping into the sprawling zoo campus, the visitors can receive insightful information such as animals and their calls.

If visitors want to have a glimpse of tigers, the application will guide them to the tiger’s enclosure in the shortest distance possible.

The visitors can get to know about the special attractions such as safari, nocturnal animal house, reptile house, birds of prey enclosures, and butterfly park, etc.

The application being created under the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation’s CSR initiative will also come loaded with information pertaining to amenities such as food courts, washrooms, water dispensers, timing and ticket prizes, and joy rides like the train, and buggy ride.

“The application, which is on the lines of the Disneyland application, is in the final stages of development. It will be the first-of-its-kind in a zoo in the country,” Zoo Curator Dr Sunil S Hiremath told ‘Telangana Today’.

The zoo sees an average footfall of 5,000 to 6,000 visitors on weekdays and 10,000 to 15,000 on the weekends. During the summer vacation, the number of visitors rises to an average of 20,000 to 30,000