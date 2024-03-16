Hyderabad: 125-year-old tortoise dies at Nehru Zoological Park

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 05:21 PM

Hyderabad: The senior most resident of the Nehru Zoological Park, the Galapagos Giant Tortoise died due to old age complications here in the early hours of Saturday. The giant tortoise was 125 years old.

Weighing more than 200 kg, the giant tortoise was brought to the zoo here in 1969. According to the officials, the tortoise was off feed for the last 10 days and was under the treatment of the zoo veterinary team headed by Dr. M.A.Hakeem, Deputy Director (Vet.).

The initial postmortem report revealed that the tortoise died due to multiple organs failure, and for further investigations the samples are sent to VBRI and Veterinary College, Rajendranagar, zoo curator added.

The male tortoise was regarded as one of the oldest inhabitant and along with his colleague who is 95 years old, had been star attraction of the since the inauguration of the zoo.

Galapagos Giant Tortoise, listed as endangered species, which are eco-thermic i.e. cold-blooded, are known for their sedate and slow pace of living. They walk at a speed of 0.3 km per hour and have a large bony shell.