World Earth Day: Visitors try their hands at pottery and other articles using clay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 07:50 PM

Hyderabad: In a unique celebration of World Earth Day, visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad on Sunday were treated to hands-on experience and training on pottery and other articles using clay.

The training organized as part of the Wild Education programme was conducted with practical demonstration by well-known handicraft artist Pentaiah and his team.

About 500 visitors participated in the programme and practiced making pots, water jars, glasses, plant pots and food serving utensils etc.

Several visitors appreciated the NZP for taking up the initiative of educating its visitors in a practical manner. With the Zoo remaining closed to visitors on Monday, the authorities decided to celebrate World Earth Day, one day in advance on Sunday.

On the occasion, Curator, Zoo Park, Dr. Sunil S Hiremath, extended greetings and urged people to mark the day as an eventful and educative.

Deputy Curator, A Nagamani, PRO HM Hanifulla, Biologists Laxminaryana and Babu Rao, EO Deepak Tharun, Zoo volunteer Devanya and zoo volunteers -students from FCRI, Mulugu participated in the event.