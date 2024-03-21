Awareness programmes, rallies mark International Day of Forests in Adilabad

The International Day of Forests was observed in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 07:05 PM

Forest officials and students of a private school lift garbage at the foothills of Gandhari Khilla to mark International Day of Forests on the edges of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Thursday.

Adilabad: The International Day of Forests was observed in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday.

Under the aegis of the forest department, Students of Sevenhills High School from Mancherial town lifted garb at the foothills of historic Gandhari Khilla to mark the occasion on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal. Luxettipet Forest Range Officer Nagowath Swamy and Forest officials created awareness among the students by explaining adverse impacts of plastic on the environment.

Swamy thanked G Bhagyalaxmi, principal of the school for coming forward to join the International Day of Forests by sending the students to take part in the cleanliness drive at the historical fort. He stated that the department was striving hard to protect the forests and wildlife of the district by taking a slew of measures. He sought cooperation from the public in the conservation of the environment.

Meanwhile, Forest officials conducted an awareness programme for students of a private school at Gandhari Vanam, an urban forest park at Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal. Students later voluntarily took part in cleaning premises of the park. They organised an essay and drawing competition for students of another private school in Mandamarri town. Prizes were given to winners of the competition.

Mandamarri Deputy Forest Range Officer P Santosh, FSOs Vijayalaxmi, Repathi, FBOs Rajitha, Ramesh and Abdul Aziz of the private school were present.

Rallies and awareness programmes were held in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts as part of the International Day of Forests.