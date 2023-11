| Hyderabad Is A Peaceful City With No Religious And Local Disputes Kt Rama Rao

Hyderabad Is A Peaceful City With No Religious And Local Disputes: KT Rama Rao

KTR and BRS welcome Vengal Rao into the party, stating that Hyderabad is peaceful, without religious disputes, and the Telangana government promotes unity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: KTR and BRS welcome Vengal Rao into the party, stating that Hyderabad is peaceful, without religious disputes, and the Telangana government promotes unity.