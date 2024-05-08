Hyderabad: Jains who fasted alternate days for past year to end fasting on May 10

| Hyderabad Jains Who Fasted Alternate Days For Past One Year To End Fasting On May 10

Hyderabad: About 100 Jains, who fasted alternate days for the past year will end their fasting on May 10 at Dadawadi Jain Temple, Karawan.

A function ‘Akshay Tritiya Parna Mahotsav’ will be held to mark the occasion and is being organised under the guidance of Jain Guru Dr Samkit Muni Ji and two other Jain Monks.

On this day about Jains from across India such as Nashik, Pune, Jodhpur, Karnataka, and Chennai including 32 from Hyderabad are expected to participate in the same.

They will end their year-long alternate fasting with sugar cane juice, said Swarupchand Kothari, Gautam Chand Dank, Sajjan Gandhi, Annaraj Bafna and Vinod Kimtee, office bearers of the organising body.

A km-long procession with participation of chariotswill also be taken up from Gudi Malkapur to Dadawadi Jain Temple Karawan.

In Jainism, Akshaya Tritiya is important as it commemorates the first Tirthankara, Rishab dev Bhagwan, ending his one-year asceticism(severe self-discipline and avoiding all forms of indulgence) by consuming sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands.