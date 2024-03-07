Hyderabad: Journalist housing societies form coordination committee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 10:45 PM

The representatives from three journalists' housing cooperative societies formed a coordination committee to address the longstanding issue of housing for journalists in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The representatives from three journalists’ housing cooperative societies formed a coordination committee to address the longstanding issue of housing for journalists in Hyderabad. The decision was made during a crucial meeting chaired by K Srinivas Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Media Academy, at Deshodharaka Bhavan here on Thursday.

The meeting was convened by the Media Academy following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s assurance to address the issues of journalists. The representatives from three prominent journalists’ housing cooperatives, namely The Telangana Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society, The Hyderabad Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society, and Deccan Journalist Housing Society – participated in the meeting. Focused on finding practical solutions, the meeting saw discussions and inputs from various housing society representatives.

Following a suggestion from Academy chairman Srinivas Reddy for coordinated efforts and consolidating existing housing societies under a single umbrella, the societies’ representatives decided to constitute a coordination committee, acting as a liaison between all three journalists’ housing societies. Each society nominated three representatives for this committee, which aims to present a united front in addressing journalists’ housing concerns. As the State government plans a high-level meeting, societies were asked to prepare member lists to present a collective list, avoiding repetition.