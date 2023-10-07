Hyderabad: Joy ride turns fatal for 2 teenagers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A joy ride turned tragic for a group of youngsters from the city, when the car they were travelling in went out of control and crashed into a tree at Keesara, killing two of them and grievously injuring three others in the early hours of Saturday. Rash and drunk driving are suspected to be the reason.

The victims, identified as M Tushara (19) and Bhuvesh Rao (19), residents of Alwal and Bolarum, along with their friends and BBA classmates – Rueben (19), Philip John (20) and Indrakanti Haripriya (19), left for a joyride on Friday late night, when the mishap occurred.

According to the police, the students of a private college in Shamirpet started from Bolarum around 11.45 pm in Philip’s car, driven by him. As per their plan, they first went to Shamirpet and then to Keesara. Around 5 am, when they were returning, Philip lost control of it while negotiating a curve on the road. “He crashed the car into the tree on the roadside resulting in the death of two persons and injuring three others. A case of negligence causing death and injuries was booked on the driver and being investigated,” said a police official. Police reportedly recovered liquor bottles from the car.

Three injured persons – Rueben, Philip and Haripriya, were found to be drunk when they were checked with a breath analyser. The vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact and the police had a tough time extricating the passengers from the vehicle.