Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police arrest four persons for murder

Jubilee Hills police arrested four persons who had allegedly murdered a man after kidnapping him from his house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Saturday arrested four persons who had allegedly murdered a man after kidnapping him from his house.

The arrested persons are Toleti Sai (20), Koppala Suresh (22), Nakka Jagadish (20) and Majji Raghu (19), all natives of AP and residents of Yousufguda and working as junior artists.

According to DCP (west) Joel Davis, the four persons kidnapped the victim Karthik, who was a junior artist from Yousufguda area and took him to an isolated place at old airport road Bowenpally and slit his throat.

“Sai and Karthik were interested in a woman and on several instances they had quarrel over the issue. On August 13, Sai and the other three suspects kidnapped Karthik and killed him,” said the official.

Five days later, Karthik’s elder brother Venkatesh, approached the police stating that his brother was not taking phone calls and when he came and checked the house, he came to know the door was locked for nearly five days.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and after checking the phone call records picked up Sai and three other suspects who on questioning admitted to killing Karthik.

All the four arrested persons are produced before the court and remanded.

