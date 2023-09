Hyderabad: One person nabbed for selling foreign cigarettes illegally

Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team seized property worth Rs 3 lakh from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team caught one person who was selling foreign cigarettes illegally and seized property worth Rs 3 lakh from him.

Manohar Singh (26), a resident of Afzalgunj and native of Rajasthan, was sourcing the foreign cigarettes from Delhi at a low price and selling to local shops at a higher price and earning profits, said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao.

