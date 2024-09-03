Hyderabad: KCR’s governance continues to draw praise

Two of these in fact, D Muthukrishnan, who identifies himself as a certified financial planner, and Aravind Varier, a teacher, have stated that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had done phenomenally well in leading the State on an extraordinary path of growth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:42 PM

Hyderabad: An interesting debate on the growth of Telangana ever since its formation is gathering steam on X (formerly Twitter), interestingly with neutral individuals from outside the State praising the Telangana model.

Two of these in fact, D Muthukrishnan, who identifies himself as a certified financial planner, and Aravind Varier, a teacher, have stated that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had done phenomenally well in leading the State on an extraordinary path of growth.

“I’m getting lot of responses from people of Telangana highlighting various achievements of KCR backed by data. I feel regional parties for states and alliances for centre may do good for states. I know there are exceptions to any rule. But in general, regional parties are better for states. Tamil Nadu experience proves it. Andhra did well and would do well under NCBN. KCR did excellently in Telangana. I don’t know how many even remember about Janata Party rule in Karnataka,” Muthukrishnan posted, adding that from his own research, he had concluded that Chandrashekhar Rao had done phenomenal development work for Telangana, both economic and social, for the last one decade.

“I’ve no clue why Telangana people has been so unkind to him leading to his ignonimous defeat. He deserved better for what he did to his state,” (sic) he said.

He also posted a Financial Times clipping, which said Telangana had seen extraordinary progress under the BRS, “the regional party that led it to independence”, climbing the ranks from 15th to third richest State. Nine of its 10 districts were officially classified as poor and ‘backward’ in 2014. Today none are, the FT clipping says. Others responded saying lot of people saying nothing had happened outside Hyderabad. “It’s incorrect. Election results aren’t linear,” said one X user.

Aravind Varier, responding to Muthukrishnan’s posts, said he had started investigating the development model of different States of India in 2021 and that he was awestruck with the “massive achievements” of the Telangana government from 2014 to 2023 “No other state in India could achieve the development that TG achieved from 2014 to 2023,” he said, also adding that BRS lost due to the fake theories peddled by the Congress and the BJP.

He also posted that development of Telangana was “only due to the visionary policies of the BRS”. Citing RBI State finances reports, he said statements on Telangana getting huge revenues from Hyderabad after bifurcation were baseless. Also responding to a statement that N Chandrababu Naid had laid the foundation for the development of Hyderabad, especially its IT sector, Varier countered this with a clip of a report from the Software Technology Park of India, which had software export figures right from 1992-93 to 1997-98, which showed that Hyderabad was exporting software from the financial year 1992-1993 onwards, much before Naidu came to power.

“I do not consider Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation of software exports from Hyderabad just because he founded the HITEC City in 1998,” he added.

The debate is still on.