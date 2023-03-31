Hyderabad: KITES launches new facility at Banjara Hills

The new facility will enable families to avail world-class geriatric care for their seniors and elders, further strengthening the health delivery sector in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Fri - 31 March 23

The new facility will enable families to avail world-class geriatric care for their seniors and elders, further strengthening the health delivery sector in the city

Hyderabad: Geriatric care provider KITES launched its new facility at Banjara Hills, which is equipped with 90 beds, that will provide an array of services to senior citizens including air-conditioned rooms, High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, modern therapy hall apart from consultation suites, Ayurveda therapy rooms etc.

The new facility will enable families to avail world-class geriatric care for their seniors and elders, further strengthening the health delivery sector in the city, especially with regards to transitional and rehab care, palliative care and hospice, dementia and Alzheimer’s, and geriatric home care.

G Rajagopal, founder and CEO, KITES Senior Care said: “While the ‘out of hospital’ geriatric care models are very popular in developed countries, India is just in its early days of adopting these models. Our entry into Hyderabad is an important step towards taking elder care closer to elders”.

Also Read Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute organises Glaucoma Awareness Walk at Banjara Hills