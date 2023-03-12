Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute organises Glaucoma Awareness Walk at Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: To spread awareness on avoidable blindness due to Glaucoma and to encourage people undergo eye examination at least once a year, city-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organised a Glaucoma Awareness Walk at its Banjara Hills campus on Sunday.

The walk which was flagged off by movie director, Satish Kolanu in the presence of actor Suhas, is part of a series of awareness initiatives taken up by LVPEI on the occasion of World Glaucoma Week between March 12 and 18.

Senior Glaucoma experts from LVPEI including Dr Siddharth Dikshit, Dr Sirisha Senthil, Dr Anil Kumar Mandal, said a patient interactive forum on Glaucoma will be held on the YouTube channel of LVPEI between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm on March 15.

The forum will focus on queries from people on Glaucoma and make them aware about detection and treatment of the disease. Experts will interact with public on six different languages – Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada, Odiya and Telugu.