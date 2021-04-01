Hyderabad: KL varsity signs MoU with Indo Euro Sync

The MoU was signed by Indo Euro Sync, CEO, Raj VVN and KL Deemed to be University, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. LSS Reddy

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indo Euro Sync (Germany). Under the agreement, both the organisations will increase the cooperation for industrial internships for students of KL Deemed to be University in the companies based in Germany, according to a press release.

The MoU was signed by Indo Euro Sync, CEO, Raj VVN and KL Deemed to be University, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. LSS Reddy.

Students will be trained in German technology companies under the international exchange activities, it said, adding that faculty of the institute will also undergo the training and skill development programmes in Industry 4.0 based modules including Robotics, Mechatronics, Automatic Controls, IoT, etc.

With the signing of the MoU, KL Deemed to be University would also be introducing the German language programme to improve bi-lateral programmes for students and faculties, it added.

