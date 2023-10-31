NALSAR university signs MoU for IP and technology management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IKP Knowledge Park (IKP) Hyderabad to work in the domain of IP and technology management/ commercialization.

The MoU was signed by NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao and IKP Chairman and CEO Deepanwita Chattopadhyay. The scope of the agreement is to jointly work on projects in the domain of IP and technology management / commercialization by utilizing the IP expertise.

Both the institutions will collaborate towards capacity building and awareness activities in the IP domain to benefit the various stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem in India and across the globe.

Further, the DPIIT IPR Chair of NALSAR University of Law wishes to partner with IKP to engage mutually in knowledge exchange and participation in each other’s programmes and events relevant to IPRs.

The agreement encourages visits from one party to the other by members of the academic, research and other staff for the purpose of participating in training and capacity development programmes and other related activities.