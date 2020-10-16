Hyderabad: KTR visits rain affected areas in Khairatabad, Maktha

The Minister visited a shelter home in the area and interacted with the residents, who were shifted there from low-lying areas that were inundated.

Hyderabad: Continuing his inspection of rain-affected areas in the city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao visited MS Maktha and neighbouring areas in Khairatabad on Friday.

The Minister enquired about provision of food, medicines and blankets with the residents.

He said apart from ration kits, the government would provide all the required facilities to residents in the rain affected areas.

With water levels receding, the Minister directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up extensive sanitation works in the colonies.

The Minister particularly appealed to residents to be cautious and to consume only boiled water.

He was accompanied by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and MLA D. Nagender and others during the visit.

