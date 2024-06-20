Malaysian Airlines Hyderabad – Kuala Lumpur flight makes emergency landing after fire in engine

The Boeing 737 declared a Pan-Pan emergency and landed on a single engine in Hyderabad after fire was noticed in anotherbengine

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 01:32 PM

Hyderabad: A Malaysia Airlines flight that took off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Thursday made an emergency landing after the crew noticed fire in one of the engines.

The flight bound for Kuala Lumpur reportedly had around 138 passengers and crew aboard. All passengers and crew are safe.

According to reports, the pilot noticed fire in the right engine 15 minutes after take off from RGIA. He immediately declared a Pan Pan emergency and sought permission to make an emergency landing.

Airport authorities said the plane was made to go around for sometime and then the ATC cleared it for an emergency landing.

Sources said the aircraft, a Boeing 737, landed on a single engine, even as the fire tenders and ambulances were put on a state of high – alert.

A Pan-Pan emergency is an international standard urgency signal that someone aboard a boat, ship, aircraft, or other vehicle uses to declare that they need help and that the situation is urgent, but for the time being, does not pose an immediate danger to anyone’s life or to the vessel itself.

