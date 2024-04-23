Hyderabad’s RGIA becomes fourth busiest Indian airport by passenger footfall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 12:56 PM

Hyderabad: In the fiscal year 2023-2024 (April 2023 to March 2024), Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) secured the fourth position among India’s top 10 airports by passenger footfall, as per official data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

RGIA served a total of 2,50,42,282 passengers, including both international and domestic travelers, marking a significant growth compared to the previous fiscal year.

In FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023), the airport served 2,09,96,027 passengers, showing a notable increase of 19.3 percent in passenger traffic.

The top three airports in terms of passenger footfall for FY24 are Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport with 7,36,73,708 passengers, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with 5,28,20,754 passengers, and Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport with 3,75,28,533 passengers.

Additionally, Begumpet Airport, which caters to VVIP air travelers, recorded 8,064 passengers during FY24, showing a notable increase from the previous fiscal year when it served 1,938 passengers.