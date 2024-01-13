Hyderabad: Labourer arrested for trying to steal cash from ATM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 04:22 PM

Hyderabad: A casual labourer who attempted to steal cash from a cash dispensing machine at an ATM centre, was arrested by the Pahadishareef police on Saturday.

Mohammed Abdul Momim Khan, (27) a native of Karnataka and a resident of Jalpally, went to the ATM centre of a private bank at Tukkuguda road and tried to break open the cash chest with gas cutting equipment. However, he could not succeed and left the place.

The next morning some people noticed it and informed the local police about it. The police collected the closed circuit camera footage and identified the suspect. He was arrested and produced before the court.