Pregnant woman with multiple complications deliver baby at Star Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: Specialists from Rainbow Hospitals Clinic at Star Hospitals Financial District have enabled a 30 year-old pregnant woman with Non-Cirrhotic Portal Hypertension (NCPH), group of ailments that impact liver vascular system, to deliver safely.

The multidisciplinary team managed the woman’s pregnancy from 17-weeks, as she faced complications, including spontaneous abortion and premature delivery, a press release said.

Doctors prescribed beta blockers and closely monitored her, paying attention to her coagulation levels and fetal heart rate. She eventually underwent a cesarean section and both mother and baby emerged from the operation in good condition.

“NCPH increases the risk of complications, particularly variceal bleeding, along with adverse maternal and fetal outcomes,” Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, Hepatology and Liver Transplant Physician, Star Hospitals Financial District, said.

Dr. Hima Bindu, senior Obstetrics and Gynecologist at Rainbow Hospitals at the Star Hospitals Financial District Facility, said “We are thrilled that both mother and child are doing well because ensuring safe delivery for such patients demands meticulous planning and teamwork”.