Hyderabad Lake Police personnel felicitated

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lake Police were successful in saving the lives of 285 persons so far in 2021 at Tank Bund and its surroundings.

A team of police personnel comprising head constables, constables and home guards work round the clock with the Lake Police Station and are deployed at various strategic locations around the Hussain Sagar.

“The cops are on a watchout for people who show suicidal tendencies and immediately reach out to them, and shift them to the Lake Police Station where they are counseled and handed over to family members,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, adding that in several cases, the police personnel had managed to successfully rescue those who had jumped into the lake and shifted them to hospitals.

“After the victim recovers, we reach out to them and try to resolve their issues with the help of the local police,” the Commissioner said, adding that in the last one week, the police rescued 15 persons who attempted to end their lives by jumping into the Hussain Sagar while two persons drowned in the lake.

The Lake Police staff have put in earnest efforts to increase the police surveillance at Hussain Sagar and due to their efforts, precious lives are being saved, he said, after felicitating police personnel working at the Lake Police Station for their exemplary work here on Saturday.

The policemen who were presented the awards are B Dhana Laxmi, Inspector, Abhilash Yadav, K Raju and N Naveen Kumar – constables, Krishna Yadav, B Yadagiri, Syed Dawood, Imam Basha and K Ashok Goud – all home guards.

