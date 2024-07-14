Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar water reaches Full Tank Level

Disaster Response Force and sanitation department staffers are working to clear water stagnation at multiple locations in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 08:43 PM

The water levels reached 513.210 meters

Hyderabad: With heavy rains on Sunday evening, water levels of Hussain Sagar have almost reached its full tank level (FTL).

Hussain Sagar FTL is 513.41 meters while the maximum water level (MWL) is 514.75 meters.

On Sunday by 7:45 pm, the water levels reached 513.210 meters.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has took stock of the situation and directed officials to ensure no loss of life and property.