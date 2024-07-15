BRS questions CM on promises for Goud community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 08:53 PM

File photo of BRS leader Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Former Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his failure to address the issues of the Goud community, despite making lofty promises during the elections. He strongly objected to the Chief Minister’s remarks that the previous BRS government had done nothing for the toddy tappers.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Srinivas Goud said the safety kits distributed by the Chief Minister under Katamayya Rakshana Kavacham scheme were actually initiated by the previous BRS government. He pointed out that the BRS government released Rs 15 crore for the procurement of the safety kits, but could not distribute them due to enforcement of the poll code.

He stated that while the K Chandrashekhar Rao government gave 15 per cent reservations for the Goud community in allotment of liquor shops and bars, the Congress promised to increase it to 25 per cent. He reminded that the Chief Minister did not mention about fulfilling at least one promise made for the Goud community during the elections.

“The Congress government is not taking any measures for fulfilling promises like naming Jangaon district after Sarvai Papanna which does not require any funds, leave alone celebrating his birth anniversary next month or installing his statue on Tank Bund as promised during elections,” he added.

Further, the former Minister demanded that the State government complete pending works of Neera Cafes and commence operations, complete construction of Atmagourava Bhavans of different backward classes communities, and also provide Rs 4,000 pension to toddy tappers. He questioned about enhancing ex-gratia amount for toddy tappers to Rs 10 lakh and distribution of mopeds.