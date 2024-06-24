Outrage over new 10.30 pm deadline

Special police units conducted vehicle checks at various locations in old city, raising concerns about profiling. Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and MIM party president, Asaduddin Owaisi was clearly piqued by the strange enforcement style of Hyderabad police.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 24 June 2024, 11:16 PM

Hyderabad: City are outraged over what they perceive as heavy-handed policing. While police use lathis (batons) to disperse people after 11 pm in parts of the Old City, they rather conveniently look the other way around when it comes to rest of the regions, especially the famed IT corridor, they point out. Complaints from residents arose after police vans patrolled the old city starting at 10.30 pm and chasing people off the streets.

“Could such an announcement be made by police in Jubilee Hills? Whether they are Irani Chai hotels or pan shops or commercial establishments, they should be allowed to remain open till 12 midnight at least. In any case, there should be uniform policy across the board. Big metros across the country allow shops to be open in the night.

There’s already an economic downturn. Why is it different in Hyderabad?”, he questioned on social media platform X on Monday evening. Social activist S.Q. Masood criticized the police, stating, “Police behavior suggests that they view all old city residents as criminals. They prioritize socializing with local leaders over tackling antisocial elements, leading to a decline in law and order.”

Amjedullah Khan, the senior MBT party leader, echoed similar concerns.

He pointed out that police often classify murders as ‘personal revenge’, ‘family issues’, or ‘extramarital affairs’ and failing to ascertain the root cause of such developmemts.

“Now, under the guise of maintaining order, police are beating people. Is taking a stroll after dinner a crime?” Khan questions. He demanded a city-wide implementation of a 10.30 pm closing time for commercial establishments across all police commissionerates.

Additionally, he called for police to disperse loiterers at public places like Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and Tank Bund after 11 pm, using the same tactics employed in the old city. “If they can’t enforce rules fairly, they shouldn’t demonize the old city residents,” Khan concluded..