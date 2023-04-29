Hyderabad: Leads Connect Services, ICRISAT sign MoU to develop Sustainable Solutions for Agriculture

Leads Connect Services signed a MoU with ICRISAT at the event to study the dynamics of the agricultural value chain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: Leads Connect Services, the agritech data, risk management, and financial services company, in collaboration with Agribusiness and Innovation Platform-International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (AIP-ICRISAT), organised a sensitisation program on marketing strategies for farmer producer organisations (FPO).

Leads Connect Services signed a MoU with ICRISAT at the event to study the dynamics of the agricultural value chain and develop sustainable solutions for stakeholders in agriculture. The partnership aims to bridge the gaps in the agri-value chain and provide farmer-centric solutions like optimal markets for produce and fintech support, a press release said.

Navneet Ravikar, Chairman &Managing Director of Leads Connect Services, signed the MoU with Victor Afari Sefa, a citizen of Ghana who joined ICRISAT in March 2022 as Director, the Global Research Program Enabling Systems Transformation, ICRISAT.